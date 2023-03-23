Oil prices fell today, Thursday, in the wake of three sessions of gains, after Jerome Powell, Chairman of the Federal Reserve (US Central Bank), renewed his commitment to curbing inflation, including the possibility of raising interest rates again.
And by 0009 GMT, Brent crude futures fell 80 cents, or 1 percent, to $ 75.89 a barrel, and West Texas Intermediate crude futures fell 84 cents, or 1.2 percent, to $ 70.06 a barrel.
Both benchmarks reached their highest closing levels since March 14, in a settlement on Wednesday.
Powell said yesterday, Wednesday, that pressures in the banking sector could lead to a credit crisis, with “clear” repercussions on the US economy, which officials at the US central bank expect to slow down more than expected before this year.
The US banking crisis caused fluctuations in the trading of risky assets such as oil during the past week, with investors anticipating the US Central Bank’s decision to raise interest on Wednesday.
