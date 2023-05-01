With regard to the data affecting the market, US consumer spending stabilized in March, as the decline in spending on goods offset the increase in spending on services, but the continuation of strong underlying inflationary pressures could push the US Federal Reserve to continue raising interest rates.

The Fed is widely expected to raise interest rates by 25 basis points again this week, after raising them by 475 basis points in total since March 2022 from near zero to the current range of 4.75 percent to 5 percent.

Regarding the ECB’s decision, the bank could unleash a surprise big hike of half a percentage point in interest rates in the same week.

Meanwhile, China’s manufacturing purchasing managers’ index fell to 49.2 from 51.9 in March, official data showed Sunday, dipping below the 50-point mark that separates expansion from contraction in activity on a monthly basis.

“Investors remain cautious amid mixed economic signs,” ANZ Research said in a note to clients. “Brent crude has tracked the broader markets in recent sessions, with a slew of economic data adding to the uncertainty on the outlook.”

price movements

Brent crude futures for July delivery fell $1.23, or 1.54%, to $79.09 a barrel by 09:17 GMT, and Nymex crude fell $1.28, or 1.66%, to $75.50.

As of Monday, voluntary oil production cuts of about 1.16 million barrels per day will come into force, based on the decision of member states of the OPEC + coalition last month.