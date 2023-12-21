Angola announced its withdrawal from OPEC due to oil production quotas

Angola has decided to leave the Organization of Petroleum Exporting Countries (OPEC), the world's main oil organization. The decision was made at a meeting of the Council of Ministers of the Republic led by the country's President João Lourenço. Immediately after this, the price of the benchmark Brent oil fell below $79 per barrel.

“We believe that at the moment Angola is not gaining anything by remaining in the organization, and in order to protect its interests, it has decided to leave,” Lourenço commented on the decision. The country's Minister of Oil and Gas, Diamantino Azevedo, stressed that the decision was not easy, and the country has always fulfilled its obligations and fought for the modernization of OPEC, but “when we are in organizations and our ideas do not have any effect, it is best to leave.”

Angola was unhappy with oil production quotas

OPEC previously decided to reduce production volumes by member countries of the organization. Angola rejected the decision, considering the new quotas too low, and warned of the possibility of a radical solution. Angola's representative to OPEC, Estevao Pedro, stated that the country would still produce oil in excess of the quota given to it. The country’s position became one of the reasons for postponing the OPEC+ ministerial meeting in Vienna, scheduled for November 26, but which took place only on the 30th. Nigeria and Congo also expressed their complaints about OPEC+ plans to reduce production.

Photo: Heinz-Peter Bader/Reuters

Luanda's confrontation with OPEC leadership began back in the summer, when Angola was asked to cut production by 2024. Over the past eight years, the country's oil production has fallen by about 40 percent, to 1.14 million barrels per day. It is noted that the country is not able to invest sufficiently in aging deep-seated fields.

Oil prices collapsed after Angola's decision

The price of the world's benchmark Brent crude oil on the London ICE exchange soon fell below $79 per barrel. At the lowest point, quotes dropped to $78.7. The fall was 1.8 percent. Moreover, the three previous days the price grew up due to Houthi attacks on ships in the Red Sea and the continued threat of more attacks in the future.

Photo: Nick Oxford / Reuters

A similar thing happened in early December, following Angola’s refusal to implement the decision to reduce production. Then the price of February Brent oil futures fell below $74 per barrel, which happened for the first time since the end of June.

OPEC has left three more countries in recent years.

After Angola's withdrawal, the organization retained 12 members: Algeria, Venezuela, Gabon, Iraq, Iran, Congo, Kuwait, Libya, United Arab Emirates, Nigeria, Saudi Arabia and Equatorial Guinea. Angola joined OPEC in 2007. According to some estimates, it ranks 15th in the world in terms of oil production.

Several other members had previously left the group for various reasons. In 2016, Indonesia returned to OPEC after a seven-year absence and almost immediately left. In 2019, Qatar made a demarche, and in 2020, Ecuador.

Russia is part of the OPEC+ format, which includes the leading oil exporting countries, including Azerbaijan, Kazakhstan, and Mexico.