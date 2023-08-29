Oil futures prices stabilized in Asian trading today, Tuesday, at a time when stock prices tended to rise, with dealers anticipating the new round of economic data.

Bloomberg news agency stated that the price of West Texas Intermediate crude, which is the benchmark for US oil, remained close to the level of $80 a barrel, after rising by about 1.5% during the past three days, which is the longest continuous period of rise since late July.

The recent rise has pushed the price of US benchmark crude closer to its level early this year.

Expectations indicate that the US Federal Reserve (Central Bank) may continue to increase interest rates, which reduces the chances of growth in economic activity and energy demand in the largest economy in the world.

In today’s trading, the price of West Texas Intermediate crude fell to $80.08 a barrel for next October delivery at around 1:00 pm Singapore time, while the global benchmark Brent crude oil price increased by one cent to $84.43 a barrel for next October delivery.