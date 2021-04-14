June Brent crude oil futures rose above $ 66 per barrel during trading on the London ICE exchange, follows from data playgrounds.

This happened for the first time since March 18, with an increase of more than four percent. By 18:12 Moscow time, the price of Brent soared to $ 66.3 per barrel.

Raw material cost is growing against the background of the report of the International Energy Agency (IEA). The organization has improved its forecast for oil demand this year. Now it is expected that it will amount to 96.7 million barrels per day, which is 230 thousand barrels per day more than the previous forecast.

Earlier it was reported that Russia was preparing for the inevitable decline in oil revenues. The main forecast for oil production in the country until 2035 is its inevitable decline, the Ministry of Energy said.