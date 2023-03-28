Usually huh? If the oil price rises, you will immediately see that reflected in the price of petrol…

It’s getting less and less fun to be a car enthusiast. Yes, if you bought an old Ferrari to put in your garage just to look at maybe, but not if you also enjoy driving. Then it becomes unaffordable.

We talked about it recently, pay according to use. That’s a plan that fortunately hasn’t been finalized yet, but makes driving a car really unaffordable. But until then we ‘fortunately’ still have the screamingly high price of petrol and diesel, And it seems that it will rise again very soon.

Oil price up, petrol more expensive

The oil price is on the rise again. This time it’s not – directly – the fault of silly Uncle Vladje with his special military operation, but Iraq. That country wants to keep control over Kurdish oil that is transported through the region and has therefore blocked the transit.

That resulted in a 5% increase in the oil price. And you know, if that price drops, it takes weeks before you see anything reflected at the pump, but if the price of petrol rises, the price of petrol usually goes up immediately.

Also today, the suggested retail price for a liter of petrol has immediately risen to € 1.96. Okay, not 5%, but a nice increase right away. How things will go in the coming days remains to be seen, but don’t count on prices falling again soon.

So, tip from us, drive a lot of jerry cans to the white pump along the provincial road, fill them up and give Iraq – and all those others – a nice big middle finger.

Or go by bike from now on, that’s also possible.

