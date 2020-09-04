The average oil price in 2021 could be $ 50-55 per barrel. This cost of raw materials was predicted by the head of the Ministry of Energy of Russia Alexander Novak, writes TASS…

According to him, the scenario described by Goldman Sachs analysts, according to which a barrel of oil in 2021 will cost $ 65, is also possible. However, a $ 10-15 price lower is more realistic. Novak added that, in his opinion, both ups and downs in prices are possible during the year.

Brent November futures on Friday, September 4, are trading at $ 43.5 a barrel, testify data from the London stock exchange ICE. The cost of raw materials has fallen by $ 2 over the past week due to investors’ fears about the second wave of coronavirus. Earlier, Novak said that if it were not for the new OPEC + deal, oil prices would currently be at the level of $ 10-20 per barrel.