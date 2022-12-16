By Shariq Khan

NEW YORK (Reuters) – Oil fell more than $2 a barrel on Friday, dragged down by huge losses in global equities on fears of an impending recession, after central banks in Europe and North America signaled they would continue to combat inflation aggressively.

Brent crude closed at 79.04 a barrel, down $2.17 or 2.4%, while U.S. crude futures (WTI) fell $1.82, or 2.4%, to settle at $74.29. per barrel.

The US Federal Reserve has indicated that it will raise interest rates further next year, even as the economy heads towards a possible recession. On Thursday, the Bank of England and the European Central Bank also raised their interest rates to fight inflation.

“The talk around the campfire suddenly became all about demand destruction in the face of a recession,” said Robert Yawger, director of energy futures at Mizuho.

“The economic situation is less than stellar. Not today, but we’re headed in the direction of testing $70 a barrel WTI again, and things could get pretty ugly from there.”

Both benchmarks ended the week on a high, aided by rallies in the first three days. Brent futures posted their biggest weekly gains since early October, but those gains follow the worst weekly drop since August for the benchmark oil index.

(Additional reporting by Noah Browning, Alex Lawler and Muyu Xu)