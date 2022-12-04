War in Ukraine, Zelensky: “The price cap on Russian crude oil is not a serious decision”. OPEC+ meets

The price cap on Russian oil at 60 dollars a barrel decided by the EU, G7 and Australia “unfortunately it is not a serious decision”, commented the Ukrainian president Volodymyr Zelensky, “because that’s a pretty good limit for the budget of the terrorist state,” he added. The price of a barrel of Russian oil (Ural crude) currently hovers around $65, just above the European ceiling. But “the unsatisfactory” Zelensky it does not take into account the complexity of keeping the 27 EU member states united and above all of arriving at a joint decision such as the one taken on the oil price ceiling. The cap is effectively just below the Russian barrel price right now, but it’s still an important step for Europe.

Oil, Opec+ towards confirmation of production levels

In today’s meeting theOPEC+ should confirm crude oil production levels. The ‘conservative’ decision will be taken due to the strong uncertainty that exists on the market conditioned by Russia’s war againstUkraine, by fears of a global recession, by the uncertainty coming from China due to the ‘zero Covid’ policy, by the G7 cap on Russian oil and by the European embargo which will be triggered on Monday. On 6 October last the group of countries headed Saudi Arabia and Russia have agreed to cut supply by 2 million barrels a day, about 2% of world demand, from November until the end of 2023. The decision was not liked by the United States who have accused, in particular, Saudi Arabia of siding with the Russia despite the invasion ofUkraine decided by Putin. OPEC+ defended itself by denying any ‘political’ motivation and arguing that the decision was taken due to the prospects of an economic slowdown and falling prices due to the slowdown in the Chinese economy and the increase in interest rates in the large western economies.

On Friday, the G7, the EU and Australia defined the ceiling on the price of Russian crude oil transported by sea at 60 dollars a barrel to deprive Putin of the resources needed to finance the war and, at the same time, allow Russian crude oil to flow towards global markets, thus preventing further flare-ups in prices. Moscow has replied that it will not sell its oil ‘at a discount’ and that it will study counter-moves. For many analysts and OPEC ministers, the rules governing the price cap are confusing and probably not effective given that Moscow is selling most of its crude oil to countries such as China and India that have not condemned the invasion of theUkraine.

There was a meeting yesterday Opec without the other 10 members with whom they form the enlarged organization (Russia Mexico, Kazakhstan, Azerbaijan, Bahrain, Brunei, Malaysia, Oman, Sudan and South Sudan) to discuss administrative matters. The cartel has not discussed the Russian price cap. In recent days, however, the rumor had circulated that OPEC+ had not completely shelved the hypothesis of a new cut due to fears about demand. The rumors have prompted a sharp rise in shares with the WTI jumping nearly 5% this week. The need for a further cut, however, does not only circulate among producers: for many analysts, in fact, to keep quotations stable it would be necessary to reduce supply, otherwise a collapse could occur. However, the fact that the meeting will be conducted in virtual mode indicates, according to many observers, that no major decisions will be taken. It begins at 12 with the meeting of the Joint Ministerial Monitoring Advisory Committee (JMMC) followed by the ministerial conference.

Subscribe to the newsletter

