On Friday (Dec 2), the European Union, the G7 and Australia approved a maximum price per barrel of US$ 60

Andriy Yermak, head of the cabinet of the Ukrainian presidency, said this Saturday (3.Dec.2022) that Russia’s economy will be “destroyed” by the price ceiling imposed by Western countries on a barrel of Russian oil.

“We always achieve our goal and Russia’s economy will be destroyed. Russia will have to take responsibility for all its crimes.”said Yermak in his telegram channel🇧🇷

The 27 countries of the European Union, the members of the G7 and Australia agreed on Friday (Dec. 2) to impose a maximum price of US$ 60 (about R$ 300, at current prices) per barrel of Russian oil. This is an unprecedented measure and is intended to deprive Moscow of a major source of funding for the invasion of Ukraine.

The president of the European Commission, Ursula Von der Leyen, said that there will be an embargo on Russian oil from Monday (Dec. 5). But she stated that it is important that emerging and developing markets continue to have access to a certain amount of the input coming from Russia.

The Ukrainian chief of staff considered that the ceiling should have a lower value to accelerate the “demolition” of the Russian economy, which is the 2nd largest oil exporter in the world.

“Should have been set at $30 [o barril] to destroy it more quickly.” wrote Andriy Yermak.

In a meeting with the Committee on Foreign Affairs and the Subcommittee on Security and Defense of the European Parliament, carried out this Saturday (Dec 3), the head of the subcommittee on Security and Defense of the European Parliament, Natalie Loiseau, said that the main initiatives proposed by Ukraine were discussed, namely the “Kiev Security Treaty” and the president’s peace initiatives Volodymyr Zelensky.