Oil: previews, reports and investigations of the episode of 2 April 2024 on Rai 3

Petrolio is Duilio Giammaria's program broadcast this evening, 2 April 2024, at 9.20 pm on Rai 3. Every week a major current topic, national and international, read through an in-depth journalistic investigation. A program in which reportages, investigations and life stories, following a precise narrative line, lead the viewer – clearing away useless or harmful misinformation – to understand a phenomenon that would otherwise be difficult to read. Let's take a look at today's previews together.

Previews and services

Life is getting longer and Italians are among the longest-lived in the world, but are we born or become long-lived? This evening at Petrolio we talk about the importance of lifestyle, physical activity and correct nutrition, but also about the sometimes improper use of drugs, with ninety-five year old Silvio Garattini, pharmacologist and founder of the “Mario” Institute Niggers.” The second part of the program will, however, be dedicated to road safety and liveability in cities with histories of accident victims, after the approval of the new Highway Code by the Chamber. Discussing sustainability and how to change travel in metropolises in a green way were Massimiliano Fuksas, architect and urban planner, Matteo Lepore, mayor of Bologna, and Paola Giannotti, the woman who circumnavigated the world on her bike.

The third and final part will deal with the story, still dramatically open, of Ilaria Salis in Hungary. Duilio Giammaria will talk about it in the studio with Francesco Paolo Sisto, undersecretary of Justice, and with Ilaria Cucchi, senator of the Italian Left. Petrolio awaits you this evening, 2 April 2024, in prime time from 9.20 pm on Rai 3.