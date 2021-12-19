Expert on the stock market “BCS World of Investments” Igor Galaktionov in an interview with the agency “Prime” toldwhat the oil price will be in 2022. According to him, forecasts for next year imply a gradual drop in value due to excess supplies.

The specialist predicted that oil prices will decline by the end of 2022. However, the average annual level of its cost will keep around the level of 71 dollars per barrel, recorded in 2021. This forecast gives hope that oil prices will not rise in the coming days.

However, Galaktionov urged not to rush with forecasts for a decline in oil prices: the data of the US Department of Energy, published on December 15, showed the persistence of strong demand.

“Stocks of oil and petroleum products continue to decline, while weekly deliveries of fuel from American refineries reached a record 23 million barrels per day,” the expert emphasized.

The above factors cancel each other out, so next week a barrel of Brent may cost in the region of $ 72.5-76. In addition, the situation is affected by the spread of the omicron strain of coronavirus and the response to it in the world.

“The deterioration of the situation may negatively affect oil prices and spur a decline to the region of $ 70-72 per barrel of Brent,” he concluded.

Earlier, Lukoil warned of the risks of a dramatic rise in oil prices. The vice-president of the company Leonid Fedun said that the industry can be called “heavily underinvested”.