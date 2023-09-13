She added that the ports of Brega, Sidra and Ras Lanuf in the east of the country opened on Tuesday, while the port of Zueitina opened on Wednesday morning.

Oil prices rose on Wednesday, as Brent crude consolidated around its highest level recorded in ten months, which it recorded in yesterday’s trading.

Two traders told Reuters that a mooring buoy in the port of Sidra was closed last week for maintenance after a leak.

A source in the shipping sector explained that maintenance teams are still working to fix the leak.