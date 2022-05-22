The responsible authorities in the Emirate of Fujairah and the city of Kalba in the Emirate of Sharjah, in cooperation with the Sharjah Environment and Protected Areas Authority, the Fujairah Environment Authority, the Fujairah Municipality, and the fishermen’s associations in Fujairah and Kalba, have completed the fight against marine pollution caused by the damage to its beaches by the oil slicks they were exposed to during the weekend.

The Fujairah Environment Agency responded urgently and quickly to a complaint received from a citizen stating that there is oil pollution on the beaches of Fujairah that prevents beachgoers from swimming and walking.

The authority stated that after the inspection, it was found that the beach was affected by oil spots, which were literally removed in an environmentally sustainable manner to preserve marine life and ecosystems, stressing that it had allocated a number to deal with reports of an environmental complaint 0501974341.

For its part, the Sharjah Environment and Protected Areas Authority, in cooperation with the municipality of the city of Kalba in the Emirate of Sharjah, was able to remove the marine pollution caused by the damage to the beaches and coasts of the city of Kalba due to the oil spots that hit the beach of the city of Kalba the day before yesterday.

The municipality of Kalba raised red flags on its beaches, to prevent swimming in the sea temporarily, due to the pollution of the beaches with oil stains and tar, and the competent team was able to get rid of the negative effects that resulted from the pollution.

While the specialized teams conducted cleaning operations for the shores of the region and removed them from the coasts, to avoid damage in the shortest possible time, and prevented petroleum and oil materials from entering the coasts and reserves, while the Environment and Natural Reserves Authority explained that the oil slick results from an oil spill, which can be said to be an oil spill in Sea water in general, and near the coasts in particular, noting that sometimes oil is poured on the ground, near the beaches, and it is a process of releasing petroleum hydraulic fluids, which means that it is one of the forms of environmental pollution that requires combating and addressing it, which is what specialized teams are doing In cooperation and coordination with the relevant authorities and agencies.

The authority pointed out that the spilled oil and these spills may be a variety of materials, including crude oil from tankers, wells, offshore platforms, and refined oil products such as gasoline and diesel, and so on.

She pointed out that such oil spills and oil slicks have negative effects on the environment, which means efforts should be made to address them, stressing the pursuit of ships that cause this pollution, and imposing the most severe penalties on them.

