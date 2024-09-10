Fire on oil pipeline in Kurmanaevsky district of Orenburg region extinguished

The fire on an oil pipeline in the Orenburg region, which began late on Monday, September 10, has been extinguished. This was reported by the government of the Russian region, reports TASS.

“The fire was extinguished at 05:56 (03:56 Moscow time). 46 people and 26 pieces of equipment were involved in the work. The area was preliminarily 150 square meters,” the authorities reported.

According to them, five people were injured in the fire, two of whom did not survive. The injured were taken to medical facilities.

A fire in the Orenburg region began in the Kurmanaevsky district. The fire spread to the territory of the Garshinskoye deposit. The fire, presumably, began during welding work.