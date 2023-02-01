Ukrainian troops attacked the Druzhba oil pipeline near Bryansk with a Tochka-U missile

The Armed Forces of Ukraine (AFU) attacked the Druzhba oil pipeline in the Bryansk region. Mash writes about it in Telegram-channel.

According to the authors of the channel, the Russian oil pipeline was hit by Tochka-U. According to preliminary data, the rocket fell near the Novozybkov oil pumping station, no one was injured.

The sappers who arrived at the scene found that the fallen rocket had left a twenty-meter funnel. The oil pipeline was slightly damaged, there is temporarily no electricity. Due to the attack of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, the personnel of the enterprise were evacuated.

A day earlier, on January 31, Ukraine attacked the Bryansk region twice. First, the governor of the Russian border region, Alexander Bogomaz, reported an attack on the village of Lomakovka in the Starodubsky municipal district, which resulted in the destruction of 17 houses. Then the Armed Forces of Ukraine attacked the Novozybkovsky urban district – as a result of the attack, power supply was disrupted in two settlements, there were no casualties and no destruction of civilian facilities.

On October 19, President Vladimir Putin introduced a medium level of response in eight regions, including the Bryansk region. This implies, in particular, strengthening the protection of public order and an increased level of security at energy facilities.