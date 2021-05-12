Oil Part of fuel distribution has been across the United States for days, with gasoline and crude oil prices rising

At several U.S. gas stations, fuel began to run low on Tuesday due to hoarding. The background is the blackmail malware against Colonial Pipeline.

Crude oil prices have been rising this week.

One of the factors contributing to the price increase is the blackmail of Colonial Pipeline’s systems, which the company’s operations have been suspended from Friday.

According to Colonial Pipeline, its line is the largest refined fuel line in the United States. It transports more than 2.5 million barrels of fuel per day.

Crude oil futures prices rose less than one percent on Wednesday after rising on Tuesday.

Early on Wednesday morning Finnish time, the price of the US reference quality West Texas Intermediate rose 21 cents, or 0.3 percent, to $ 65.49 a barrel. On Tuesday, the price rose 36 cents.

The price of North Sea Brent reference quality rose 15 cents, or 0.2 percent, to $ 68.70 a barrel. On Tuesday, the price rose by 23 cents.

The United States fuel at several gas stations on the east coast began running out as early as Tuesday due to hoarding. Fuel prices also started to rise as demand increased. The average price of gasoline rose to $ 2.99 a gallon, the highest since November 2014, according to the U.S. Automobile Association (AAA).

According to Colonial Pipeline, the malware has not gained access to the company’s distribution systems, but they too were shut down as a precaution to prevent the attack from spreading to customers. The company aims to get most of its network up and running by the end of this week.

Prices The rise is also due to reports of a decline in US crude oil inventories and OPEC’s belief in stronger demand, according to Reuters.