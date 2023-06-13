Oil, the list of “fake” extra virgin olive oils. Here’s what they are

Oil is an essential element for the Mediterranean diet and as such is one of the flagship of Made in Italy all over the world but not all that glitters is gold. This is confirmed by the survey conducted by The Lifesaver which he analysed 20 brands of extra virgin olive oil to test whether the purity of their products was indeed worthy of the top quality classification. In fact, for obvious reasons, putting the word extra virgin on the label immediately attracts the eye of the consumer who is therefore willing to spend a higher amount to bring a superior quality oil.

However, the analyzes carried out revealed that more than half of the brands examined, does not meet the requirements to define herself as “extra” but only “virgin”in the specific case, only nine out of 20 “passed the test”, while the others have been “downgraded”. Here’s what they are.

Carrefour extra delicate cuisine COOP Classic Pietro Coricelli traced quality Kind Bertolli Cirio delicate cuisine Classic Conad Dante ancient lands Classic Esselunga Primadonna Lidl Delicate Larocca oil mill Eurospin Fra’ ulivo MD

Extra virgin olive oil, the best brands in Italy. The results

