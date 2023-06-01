The official in the Iraqi oil field said that production increased after the completion of connecting 47 new wells, which boosted production, adding that it could reach 500 thousand barrels per day in a short period if necessary.

The increase in Iraq’s production comes at a time when Turkey continues to stop Iraq’s northern exports of 450,000 barrels per day through the Iraqi-Turkish pipeline.

It has been suspended since March 25, following a ruling by the International Chamber of Commerce.

Iraq is awaiting a final response from Turkey regarding the resumption of northern oil exports, which extend from the Kurdistan region to the Turkish port of Ceyhan.

The Iraqi Oil Minister, Hayan Abdul-Ghani, had said in mid-May that Iraq wanted to resume oil exports through a pipeline from the Kurdistan region in northern Iraq to the Turkish port of Ceyhan, but was waiting for Turkey’s approval.

In turn, the Kurdistan Regional Government said in a previous statement that it “has fulfilled all its obligations based on the agreement, and is awaiting a final agreement between the federal government and the Turkish government to resume exporting Kurdistan’s oil.”

The halt in Iraqi Kurdistan’s oil exports, whose results were exacerbated by the limited storage capacity in the region, caused most of the region’s production of 450,000 barrels per day to stop within weeks.