Price action

By 0621 GMT, February Brent crude futures fell about 33 cents, or 0.45 percent, to $72.91 per barrel. US West Texas Intermediate crude futures for January also fell by about 29 cents, or 0.42 percent, to $68.32 per barrel.

The market faltered in trading overnight, as stronger-than-expected US inflation readings for November reinforced the view that the Federal Reserve will not cut interest rates early next year, which will affect consumption.

Meanwhile, ANZ analysts said that the weekly average of Russian crude exports jumped to the highest level since July, exacerbating concerns about oversupply and raising more doubts about the latest production cut agreement reached by the Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries and its allies. , in what is known as the OPEC+ alliance.

In its latest report on short-term energy expectations, the US Energy Information Administration raised its supply forecast in 2023 by 300,000 barrels per day to 12.93 million barrels per day compared to its previous report.

Expectations for a decline put oil on a downward path during the week, continuing the decline that has been ongoing for seven consecutive weeks.

Tina Teng, a market analyst at CMC Markets, said that the US central bank's policy meeting, which concludes later on Wednesday, will determine the direction of the markets.

“The expected tougher stance from the Federal Reserve may cause a further decline in crude oil prices,” she added.

The Federal Reserve is widely expected to keep interest rates unchanged. However, investors will focus on central bank officials' views on the economy and their expectations for interest rates in the coming period.