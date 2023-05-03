Oil market | The price of oil is falling, the shares of oil companies are also falling

Crude oil futures prices have fallen significantly on Tuesday. Share prices of large energy companies have also been falling.

2.5. 21:42

Crude oil futures prices have dropped significantly on Tuesday. The price of the North Sea Brent reference quality was on Tuesday a little before 10:30 in the evening Finnish time, down 5.1 percent at around USD 75.2 per barrel.

The price of the US WTI reference quality was down 5.4 percent at around $71.6 per barrel. The single-day price drop for the WTI benchmark is news agency Bloomberg according to very much since March, when the market was worried by the instability of the banking sector.

Bloomberg’s according to at least the weak trading volumes of the oil market and general concern about the state of the global economy are behind the price drop.

According to the news agency, trading volumes on Monday were the lowest since last December, when a public holiday was celebrated in Asia and Europe.

According to Bloomberg, in addition, Iran’s oil minister Javad Owji said that the country increased its oil production to three million barrels per day, which increases the supply in the market.

Tuesday the prices of shares of oil companies listed on the stock exchange have also fallen significantly.

Among the major oil companies, for example, Exxon’s share price was down 3.9 percent a little before 9:30 in the evening Finnish time. Chevron’s share price was 4.9 percent in the red and Shell’s share price was down 3.8 percent.

of the United States In addition to energy companies, the stock market was weighed down on Tuesday by medium-sized banks, whose share prices were in a clear decline on Tuesday.

Among the general stock indexes, the broad S&P 500 was down 1.3 percent, the large-cap Dow Jones was also down 1.3 percent, and the technology-focused Nasdaq was down 1.2 percent.