Oil prices were little changed in early Asian trading on Monday, holding onto most of last week’s more than 3 percent gain.

Brent crude futures were down 7 cents, or 0.09 percent, at $79.59 a barrel by 0021 GMT, while U.S. West Texas Intermediate (WTI) crude futures were up 2 cents, or 0.03 percent, at $76.86 a barrel.