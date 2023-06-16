Brent crude futures rose $2.47, or 3.4 percent, to $75.67 a barrel upon settlement.

US West Texas Intermediate crude also increased by $2.35, or 3.4 percent, to close at $70.62 a barrel.

This is the highest closing level for both benchmarks since June 8th.

The market received support from two US reports that showed an unexpected increase in retail sales in May, as well as higher-than-expected applications for unemployment benefits last week, which led to the decline of the dollar index to its lowest level in five weeks against a basket of other currencies.

A lower US currency makes oil cheaper for holders of other currencies, which could boost demand.

Thursday’s data showed that Chinese oil refineries’ consumption of crude in May increased by 15.4 percent from a year ago, marking the second highest level ever.

The CEO of the Kuwait Petroleum Corporation, Sheikh Nawaf Saud Al-Sabah, said Thursday that the Chinese demand for oil is expected to continue to rise during the second half of the year.

The European Central Bank raised interest rates for the eighth time in a row, as expected on Thursday, to their highest level in 22 years. He signaled further monetary tightening in continuing his battle to curb inflation.

The Undersecretary of the Iraqi Ministry of Oil for Extractive Affairs, Basem Mohammed, told Reuters that a Turkish delegation will meet with Iraqi oil officials in Baghdad on June 19 to discuss the resumption of oil exports from northern Iraq.

Turkey had stopped exports from northern Iraq, amounting to 450 thousand barrels per day through a pipeline linking the two countries on March 25, after the issuance of a ruling by the International Chamber of Commerce in favor of Baghdad.