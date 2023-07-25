The yuan gets a score of 6.4 out of 100 as a currency that can be internationalised; This is based on its use in international trade and foreign exchange reserves, according to a report by “Renmin University of China” that measures the internationalization of the currency, published by the “South China Post Morning” Sunday.

The internationalization of a currency is the widespread use of a currency outside the borders of the country of its issuance, and the level of internationalization of a currency is determined by the demand of other countries for that currency based on the amount of business between countries or the perceived value of the currency

Two researchers, a politician and an economist, explain to the “Sky News Arabia Economy” website the fortifications that give the dollar and the euro their strength against the yuan, noting that they do not include the strength of the economy in itself.

In the report of the Chinese newspaper, a diagnosis of the yuan’s condition compared to its competitors came, and it also set a prescription that enhances the value of the yuan abroad:

The dollar and the euro are the most powerful securities, with the yuan coming in behind them.

The dollar and the euro reached 50.5 and 25.16, respectively, in the list of currencies used globally, while the yuan got a score of 6.4, which is a very low percentage.

Argentina, Brazil and Russia have begun to use the yuan (as part of the national currency exchange trade agreement with China), but doubts about the stability of these transactions are still strong.

The yuan is now being used as part of the Belt and Road Initiative, a transcontinental infrastructure initiative that more than 60 countries have joined but faces hurdles over yuan convertibility and China’s capital controls.

China should push for more free trade agreements, both bilateral and regional, to enhance trade opportunities and create favorable conditions for the use of the yuan abroad.

There is a need to strengthen exchanges with developed countries in low-carbon economic transition, green financial development, and tap the potential of the yuan to serve global climate cooperation.

China should actively participate in shaping the rules of future digital trade and global digital economic governance, and give full play to the advantages in digital transformation and digital currency development of the Chinese central bank.

There is a need for a union of state-owned banks and industrial giants in giving priority to the use of the Chinese currency in foreign trade and projects.

“The Secret of Power”

The economist, Youssef Al-Tabei, points out other factors that control the determination of the secret of the currency’s strength in order for it to take global weight, other than whether the country of this currency has a strong economy or not.

He adds, explaining that if we compare the yuan with the euro and the dollar, there are things that must be aware of:

• The first is that the dollar occupied its great position, not because of America’s economic power, but because of its link to oil. The agreement to sell oil in dollars protected the US currency from any political fluctuations.

• On the other hand, China’s economy during this period can be said to be much stronger than the US and European economies, but the yuan does not have a strong global foundation that makes it as strong as the dollar.

• The euro is also gaining strength from the strength of the dollar because of the alliance between America and Europe, and we can say that Washington is the one who placed the position of the euro globally.

• But for China, even its friends cannot trust the yuan because of the power of the dollar.

• This influence is also represented in the credit systems and exchange systems that America controls, and links them to the dollar as well as to sanctions.

• An example of this is what happened with Russia; The ruble was widely used in global circulation, but the sanctions after the Ukraine war removed it from the global exchange systems, and it became relatively worthless.

• The same applies to the yuan; Its ability to internationalize is limited; Because it also depends on global exchange systems centered on America, and at any moment sanctions are imposed, it will also weaken.

local exchange systems

China expert Mazen Hassan agrees with al-Tabei that US control of exchange systems is “impeding the yuan’s advance.”

Likewise, the political fluctuations and the threat of sanctions by Beijing’s opponents “make it difficult for the yuan to rise.”

Therefore, Hassan believes that China should “rely on local exchange systems, and export them to its allies or customers to enhance its strength,” noting the importance of Beijing’s recent success in concluding trade deals in which payment is in yuan.