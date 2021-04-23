London (Reuters)

Oil prices generally stabilized yesterday, as the European economic recovery faces fears, as Corona virus infections in India rose to record levels.

Brent crude fell four cents, or 0.1%, to $ 65.36 a barrel by 1220 GMT, while U.S. West Texas Intermediate crude gained seven cents, or 0.1%, to $ 61.50 a barrel.

The Eurozone PMI data for April revealed a stronger than expected recovery and that more European countries began easing lockdown measures.

“Concerns about oil demand in India due to the rise in Covid cases are holding back the rise,” said Giovanni Stanovo, oil analyst at UBS.

The two benchmark crude contracts are heading for a weekly loss of more than 2 percent due to a new spike in casualties in India and Japan, the world’s third and fourth largest oil importers, respectively.

Several countries, including Australia, Britain, Canada and the UAE, have suspended or reduced flights from India.

Japan announced new lockdown measures in Tokyo, Osaka and two other provinces.

The American refiner Valero said that demand for gasoline and diesel has returned to 93% and 100% of the levels they were before the pandemic.