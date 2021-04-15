TOKYO (Reuters) – has stabilized Oil prices Today, Thursday, to hold near its highest level in a month, after jumping nearly 5 percent in the previous session after the International Energy Agency and OPEC raised oil demand forecasts as major economies recovered from the pandemic.

Brent crude rose four cents to $ 66.62 a barrel by 0551 GMT, after it had gained 4.6 percent on Wednesday and closed at its highest level since March 17. US West Texas Intermediate crude futures fell 3 cents to $ 63.12 a barrel, after increasing 4.9 percent in the previous session. Goldman Sachs analysts said in a new report that compliance on the level of supplies and the recovery of economies is about to give oil an opportunity to exceed its recent ranges.

Goldman analysts said, “We remain optimistic about the expectation of Brent crude to reach $ 80 a barrel in the third quarter of 2021 thanks to a recovery in demand in the near term and compliance in terms of supplies.” The US investment bank has provided a one-year forecast of the global transportation sector’s demand for oil to 2026, due to the increased prevalence of electric cars and economies ’efforts to eliminate carbon. It is expected that global oil demand and supply will regain their balance in the second half of this year after demand dissipated in 2020 with the outbreak of the Covid-19 pandemic.

Producers may then need to pump an additional 2 million barrels per day to meet demand. The Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries (OPEC) is curbing supplies along with other producers, including Russia, and the organization this week raised its forecast for global oil demand for the current year. It said it expects demand to rise by 70,000 b / d from last month’s forecast, and global demand is likely to increase by 5.95 million b / d in 2021.