Oil fell by more than two percent today, Monday, after news from the Suez Canal that rescue crews managed to move the giant container ship that has been blocking the vital global trade corridor for nearly a week.

Brent crude fell $ 1.38, or 2.1 percent, to $ 63.19 a barrel by 0511 GMT. US crude fell $ 1.48, or 2.4 percent, to $ 59.49 a barrel.

An informed shipping source told Reuters today, Monday, that the suspended container ship Evergiven has been almost completely floated and will be subject to examination before moving it.

Hundreds of other container ships, bulk cargo ships and tankers loaded with oil were still piled on either side of the canal, but news of the ship’s movement pushed oil prices back immediately after it was trading slightly lower in the morning.

Oil prices have fluctuated significantly in the past few days, as traders and investors tried to balance the impact of closing a major trade crossing point and the broader impact of lockdown measures aimed at containing infections with the Coronavirus.