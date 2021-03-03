NEW YORK (Reuters) – Soaring Oil prices More than two percent on Wednesday, supported by a sharp decline in US fuel stocks and speculation that “OPEC +” producers may decide not to increase production when they meet this week.

US gasoline stocks fell last week, the biggest drop on record, and refinery production fell to a record low in the wake of freezing weather in Texas that disrupted production.

Gasoline stocks fell to 243.5 million barrels, according to the US Energy Information Administration, while distillate stocks fell, their biggest drop since 2003, to 143 million barrels.

“The drop is entirely due to the Texas storm,” said John Kilduff, partner at Again Capital in New York. “The supply chain in Texas has completely frozen and has caused a drawdown of inventories of refined products.”

Crude inventories rose 21.6 million barrels, the largest on record, to 484.6 million barrels, according to the Information Administration. Refinery capacity utilization rates decreased to no more than 56 percent of the total capacity, recording the lowest level ever, with the rate in the US coast on the Gulf of Mexico tumbling to 40.9 percent, which is also the lowest level ever.

By 16.11 GMT, Brent was up $ 1.30, or 2.1 percent, to $ 64 a barrel. US West Texas Intermediate crude added $ 1.55, or 2.6 percent, to $ 61.30.

Prices had jumped earlier after Reuters reported, citing three sources, that the OPEC + group, made up of the Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries (OPEC) and allies including Russia, was considering extending production cuts until the end of April rather than increasing production.