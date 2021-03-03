Oil prices rose today, Wednesday, as signs of progress in the distribution of Covid-19 vaccines in the United States, the world’s largest consumer, led to a rebound in demand expectations.

US West Texas Intermediate crude futures rose 15 cents, equivalent to 0.25 percent, to $ 59.90 a barrel by 0757 GMT, recovering after incurring losses for three days.

Brent crude futures rose 24 cents, equivalent to 0.38 percent, to $ 62.94 a barrel after incurring losses for four days.

“Continued stimulus measures, with the acceleration of COVID-19 vaccinations, boosted morale,” ANZ analysts wrote in the note.

US President Joe Biden said on Tuesday that his country will have enough Covid-19 vaccines for all American adults by the end of May.