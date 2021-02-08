Oil prices rose today, Monday, to their highest levels in just over a year, with Brent crude futures exceeding $ 60 a barrel, supported by supply cuts and hopes for more US economic stimulus measures to support demand.

Brent crude for April delivery touched 60.06 dollars a barrel, its peak since January of last year. The nearest-maturing contract was at $ 59.98 at 0537 GMT, up 64 cents, or 1.1 percent.

US West Texas Intermediate crude futures for March advanced 65 cents, or 1.1 percent, to $ 57.50, the highest level since January of last year.