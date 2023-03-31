By 1309 GMT, Brent crude futures were up 22 cents, or 0.3 percent, at $79.49 a barrel. It rose about six percent this week.

US West Texas Intermediate crude rose 45 cents, or 0.6 percent, to $74.82, up about eight percent this week.

However, the two benchmarks are on their way to recording a monthly decline of five percent and three percent, respectively, after they reached their lowest level since 2021 this month after the collapse of banks.

Oil prices generally compensated for these losses as concerns about an intensifying global banking crisis receded.

The personal consumption expenditures price index in the United States rose 0.3 percent in February on a monthly basis, compared to an increase of 0.6 percent in January and expectations of a 0.4 percent increase in a Reuters poll.

Oil prices rose after oil production in several oil fields in the semi-autonomous Kurdistan region in northern Iraq was halted or reduced following the suspension of oil exports through a pipeline in the north of the country.

It also sent indicators that support prices, showing data that US oil inventories fell to the lowest level in two years, and also the increase in Chinese manufacturing activities in March.

Sources said the Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries (OPEC) and its allies led by Russia are likely to maintain compliance with the current production agreement at Monday’s meeting as oil prices recover from recent lows.

A Reuters survey revealed that OPEC pumped 28.90 million barrels per day this month, which is a decrease of 70 thousand barrels per day compared to February. Production decreased by more than 700 thousand barrels per day compared to September.