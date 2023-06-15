Oil prices rose on Thursday, recouping some of the losses incurred the day before on concerns about a future US interest rate hike, as markets now look forward to important Chinese economic data for demand indicators.

Brent crude futures rose 21 cents, or 0.3 percent, to $73.41 a barrel by 0009 GMT.

US West Texas Intermediate crude was $68.50 a barrel, up 23 cents, or 0.4 percent.

The benchmark fell 1.5 percent on Wednesday, after expectations from the US Federal Reserve for more interest rate increases this year, which raised concerns that higher interest rates will lead to a slowdown in the economy and lower demand for oil.

Higher interest rates also support the rise of the dollar, making commodities denominated in the US currency more expensive for holders of other currencies.

The dollar rose 0.5 percent against a basket of currencies in early trading on Thursday.