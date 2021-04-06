Oil prices rose on Tuesday as investors looked to chase deals after a drop in the previous day due to higher OPEC + production, while prospects for recovery improved thanks to strong economic data from the United States and China.

Brent crude futures rose 78 cents, or 1.26 percent, to $ 62.93 a barrel by 0646 GMT, after falling 4.2 percent on Monday.

US West Texas Intermediate crude futures rose 81 cents, or 1.38 percent, to $ 59.46 a barrel, after falling 4.6 percent on Monday.

Market sentiment received a boost from the Institute for Supply Management survey on Monday that revealed that US service sector activity reached an all-time high in March. The data comes after a jobs report on Friday exceeded expectations, adding 916,000 jobs to the US economy last month.

Positive sentiment was boosted, as a private sector survey on Tuesday revealed that Chinese service sector activity accelerated in March as companies hired more employees and became more optimistic.

In addition, England is set to ease anti-coronavirus restrictions on April 12 with the reopening of activities including entire stores, gyms, hair salons and outdoor hospitality areas.

New Zealand will allow Australians to visit without quarantine from April 9, creating a “travel bubble” for neighboring countries.