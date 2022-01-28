Brent crude futures prices rose by a dollar to reach $90.34 a barrel, after they had earlier recorded a rise of 63 cents and reached $89.97 a barrel by 1013 GMT after.

On Thursday, benchmark Brent crude reached $91.04, its highest since October 2014, according to Reuters.

The price of futures contracts for US crude, or West Texas Intermediate crude, also rose by a dollar and reached 87.61 dollars a barrel.

US crude also reached a seven-year high of $88.54 earlier in the session.

It appears that the two crudes are on track to record their longest streak of weekly gains since October.

Oil prices continue to receive support from fears that the Ukrainian crisis will disrupt energy markets, but Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov said on Friday that Moscow does not want war with Ukraine.