The State decided to reduce the amount charged per liter of gasoline sold to distributors by R$0.12; diesel, on the contrary, will increase by R$0.25 per liter

A Petrobras announced this Thursday (19.Oct.2023) that it will reduce the price of gasoline by R$0.12 per liter and increase the price of diesel by R$0.25 per liter. The state-owned company informed that the price of a liter of gasoline will be R$ 2.81 and that of diesel will be R$ 4.05 for distributors from Saturday (Oct 21). Here’s the complete of the statement (PDF – 4 MB)

The change is announced in a scenario of rising oil prices.

At 11pm this Thursday (Oct 19), the price of a barrel of oil registered up 0.8% at US$93.1. The state-owned company is under pressure to raise the price of fuel in Brazil so as not to further increase the gap compared to prices abroad.

On September 28, before the war between Israel and Hamas, the price of a barrel of oil had broken the year’s record when it was traded at US$97.69.

It was the highest value commodity since August 2022, when it broke the US$100 mark. After the start of the conflict, there is still fear that the war will spread to the Middle East, where some of the largest oil producers in the world are located, such as Saudi Arabia and Iran.

Petrobras reported in the statement that the accumulated variation in gasoline and diesel prices for distributors represents a “reduction”. It states that there is a decrease of R$0.27 per liter of gasoline and R$0.44 of diesel during the year.

“The commercial strategy we adopted at Petrobras during this administration has proven to be successful, especially in terms of making Petrobras competitive in the market and at the same time avoiding the transfer of volatility to the consumer”said the president of the state-owned company, Jean Paul Prates.

He also argues that the price charged to the final consumer at gas stations depends on factors external to the company, such as “taxes, biofuel mix and distribution and resale profit margins”.

“It is always good to remember that the final price of products is not defined by Petrobras, as it encompasses other factors. An example of this is LPG (cooking gas), which continues with the price maintained in refineries, where a 13 kg cylinder costs an average of R$31.66; while the average consumer price exceeded R$100 per 13 kg cylinder”said Prates.

PRICE CHANGES

The last change in fuel prices made by Petrobras was on August 16th. At the time, the state-owned company reported that the average selling price of gasoline to distributors would increase from R$2.52 to R$2.93 per liter. Diesel, in turn, went from R$3.02 to R$3.80. The change announced this Thursday (Oct 19) represents yet another increase in the price of diesel.

According to the oil company, given the adjustments and taking into account the mandatory mixture of 73% gasoline and 27% anhydrous ethanol, Petrobras’ share of the price of gasoline to the final consumer will be, on average, R$ 2.05 per liter sold at gas station pumps.

As for diesel, due to the mandatory mixture of 88% diesel A and 12% biodiesel, the company’s share of the value of a liter of diesel sold at the pump will change to R$ 3.56.