Brent crude futures rose 41 cents, or 0.6 percent, to $76.29 a barrel by 0245 GMT. US West Texas Intermediate crude also rose 36 cents, or 0.5 percent, to $72.32, according to Reuters data.

The two benchmarks are heading towards achieving weekly gains of about 3 percent, ending a series of losses that lasted for 4 consecutive weeks.

US President Joe Biden and House Speaker Kevin McCarthy earlier this week reaffirmed their intention to reach an agreement soon to raise the federal debt ceiling of $31.4 trillion, and agreed to hold talks by Sunday.

Among the factors weighing on the markets is the continued high inflation data and hawkish comments from central banks around the world.

Government data on Friday showed that core consumer prices in Japan rose 3.4 percent in April on an annual basis.

It also appears that inflation in the United States is not declining fast enough to allow the Federal Reserve (the US central bank) to halt its moves to raise interest rates, according to two federal policymakers.