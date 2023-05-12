Brent crude futures fell 59 cents, or 0.8 percent, to $74.39 a barrel by 1707 GMT. US crude futures fell 55 cents, or 0.8 percent, to $70.32.

The two benchmarks are on their way to incurring a weekly loss of more than 1 percent.

And the dollar held on to its modest gains against the euro on Friday, and is on its way to recording the largest weekly increase since February, as uncertainty about the debt ceiling and monetary policy in the United States led investors to turn to assets that are considered a safe haven.

A stronger dollar makes oil denominated in the greenback more expensive for holders of other currencies.

“The lack of confidence in the economy translates into resorting to the safer dollar and also leads to pessimism about oil demand,” said John Kilduff, partner at Again Capital in New York.

And increased fears that the United States, the world’s largest oil consumer, will enter a recession after the decision to raise the US government’s debt ceiling was postponed and concern grew about the failure of another regional bank.

Fed member Michelle Bowman said Friday that the bank may have to raise interest rates again if inflation remains high, adding that data this month did not convince her that price pressures were easing.

Meanwhile, Chinese consumer prices rose in April at a slower pace than in March, which missed expectations, while lower producer prices revived doubts that the Chinese economy’s post-pandemic recovery would drive oil demand growth.

The market drew support from expectations of a supply shortage in the second half of the year, even despite Iraqi Oil Minister Hayan Abdul-Ghani’s statements to Reuters today, Friday, that he does not expect the OPEC + alliance to decide on a new production cut at its next meeting in Vienna on the third and fourth of June.

On Thursday, the Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries (OPEC) kept its forecast for global oil demand growth in 2023 unchanged, adding that higher demand from China would offset the impact of economic risks.