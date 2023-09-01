Oil prices are heading to end a two-week losing streak, with its rise for the fourth consecutive session today, Friday, thanks to declining supplies and expectations that the OPEC + group will extend production cuts until the end of the year.

The two benchmarks rose slightly in early Asian trading, as US West Texas Intermediate crude rose seven cents, or 0.1 percent, to $83.70 a barrel, and Brent crude also rose seven cents to $86.90 a barrel by 0107 GMT.