By 0434 GMT, Brent crude was up 30 cents, or 0.4 percent, at $83.66 a barrel. US West Texas Intermediate crude also rose 31 cents, or 0.4 percent, to $79.36 a barrel.

Crude oil prices are expected to drop between 1.5 and 2.5 percent this week, the second consecutive week of decline.

“There is no doubt that expectations about the Fed’s policies will be the main driving force for the markets in the coming period,” said Yip John Rong, market analyst at IG.

Investors’ caution prior to the statements of the US Federal Council Chairman, Jerome Powell, at the Jackson Hole symposium, raised the dollar, which is considered a safe haven, to its highest level in 10 weeks, in its largest gain in a month, as markets await any indications about how long interest rates will remain. High.

A stronger dollar increases the cost of oil for holders of other currencies, which negatively affects demand.

On the supply side, talks between Turkey and the semi-autonomous Kurdistan Regional Government of Iraq over crude oil exports from northern Iraq are continuing after officials failed to reach an agreement to resume oil exports earlier this week.