Oil prices fell in early Asian trade on Monday, as investors were cautious ahead of new economic data from the United States and China this week, while expected cuts supported the market.

By 0107 GMT, Brent crude futures were down 22 cents, or 0.3 percent, at $78.25 a barrel. West Texas Intermediate crude futures fell 29 cents, or 0.4 percent, to $73.57 a barrel.

The two raw materials rose more than 4 percent in the past week, touching the highest level since May and recording a rise for the second week in a row, after pledges to reduce supplies in August.