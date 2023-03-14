Oil prices fell more than a dollar today, Tuesday, extending their losses for the second session, as the collapse of the Silicon Valley bank raised fears of a new financial crisis.
Brent crude futures fell 87 cents, or 1.1 percent, to $79.90 a barrel by 0345 GMT. West Texas Intermediate crude futures fell 85 cents, or 1.1 percent, to $73.93 a barrel.
Yesterday, Brent fell to its lowest level since early January, while West Texas Intermediate crude fell to its lowest level since December.
And the US authorities launched emergency measures to boost confidence in the banking system after fears of contagion from the collapse of the Silicon Valley bank led to a wave of selling in US assets at the end of last week, and regulators closed the New York-based Signature Bank on Sunday.
#Oil #falling #concern #financial #markets
Leave a Reply