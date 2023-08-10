Oil prices fell today, Thursday, after hitting their highest levels in several months in the previous session.

Brent crude fell nine cents, or 0.1 percent, to $87.46 a barrel by 0408 GMT, after settling in the previous session, its highest level since January 27.

West Texas Intermediate crude fell six cents, or 0.1 percent, to $84.34, after settling yesterday, its highest level since November 2022.

Yesterday, Wednesday, US Energy Information Administration data showed an increase in crude inventories by 5.9 million barrels last week, to 445.6 million barrels, compared to analysts’ expectations, an increase of 0.6 million barrels.

Investors are awaiting consumer price data in the United States for the month of July, which is scheduled to be published on Thursday. This data may provide indications of the monetary policy that the Federal Reserve (the US central bank) will pursue in the coming period.