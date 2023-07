Oil prices fell today, Monday, as investors await more interest rate hikes from the US and European central banks, while lack of supply and hopes for Chinese stimulus kept Brent crude at $80 a barrel. By 0045 GMT, Brent crude futures were down 41 cents, or 0.5 percent, at $80.66 a barrel. West Texas Intermediate crude futures fell 37 cents, or 0.5 percent, to $76.70 a barrel.