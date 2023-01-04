Brent crude futures for March delivery fell $1.71, or 1.9 percent, to $80.53 a barrel by 0836 GMT. US crude fell $1.4, or 1.8 percent, to $75.65 a barrel.

The benchmark lost more than 4 percent on Tuesday, with Brent recording its biggest daily loss in more than three months.

“The ominous global recession and weak recovery in China with the increase in Covid cases, the resurgence of the dollar and weak appetite for risk are all factors that weighed on oil prices overnight,” Yap Jun Rong, market analyst at IG, said in a note.

The Chinese government also raised export quotas for refined petroleum products in the first shipments of 2023, indicating expectations of weak domestic demand.