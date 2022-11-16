Brent crude futures fell $1.88, or two percent, to $91.98 a barrel by 1418 GMT, while US West Texas Intermediate crude futures fell $2.29, or 2.6 percent, to $84.63 a barrel.

The two benchmarks rose significantly after an oil tanker was attacked off the coast of Oman, causing minor damage, highlighting the geopolitical risks in the world’s busiest oil shipment lanes.

Three naval sources told Reuters that a drone was suspected of carrying out the attack on the tanker. An Israeli official said Iran was responsible for the attack using the Shahed-136 drone, which was supplied to Russia for use in Ukraine.

Prices fell after that when Hungarian Foreign Minister Peter Sjärto said on Wednesday that the flow of oil through the Druzhba pipeline, which carries Russian oil to Hungary, had resumed after being interrupted for a short time.