Oil prices fell in Asian morning trade today, Thursday, with the rise of the dollar, supported by expectations of higher interest rates, and after recent economic data from the United States and China did not provide enough to support expectations of improving demand.

By 0302 GMT, Brent crude futures were down 80 cents, or 0.96 percent, at $82.32 a barrel. West Texas Intermediate crude futures fell 69 cents, or 0.87 percent, to $78.47 a barrel.

The dollar index rose by 0.40 percent this week. A stronger dollar makes oil priced in the greenback more expensive for holders of other currencies.