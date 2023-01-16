Oil prices fell in early Asian trading on Monday, but settled near their highest levels since the beginning of the year amid optimism that fuel demand will increase in China, the world’s largest crude importer, after the reopening of borders and the easing of restrictions imposed to combat Covid.
Brent crude fell 36 cents, or 0.4 percent, to $84.92 a barrel by 0116 GMT, while US West Texas Intermediate crude was $79.65 a barrel, down 21 cents, or 0.3 percent, amid weak trading during a public holiday in the United States.
Both benchmarks rose more than 8% last week, the biggest weekly gains since October, after China’s crude imports rose 4% year-on-year in December, while a boom in Lunar New Year travel boosted fuel demand expectations.
Trade sources and analysts said the rebound in domestic demand is expected to lead to a 40 percent drop in China’s exports of refined petroleum products in January compared to December.
