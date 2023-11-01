Raising interest rates could slow economic growth and reduce demand for oil. The rise in the dollar increases the cost of purchasing fuel in other currencies, putting pressure on prices.

Brent crude futures fell 39 cents, or 0.5 percent, to reach $84.63 per barrel at settlement. US West Texas Intermediate crude fell 58 cents, or 0.7 percent, to $80.44 at settlement.

This is the lowest settlement for Brent since October 6 and for West Texas Intermediate crude since August 28. Both contracts settled below the 100-day moving average, a key level of technical support since July.

Trading activity was volatile, with both benchmarks rising more than $2 a barrel early due to concerns about the conflict in the Middle East.

The Federal Reserve kept interest rates steady but left the door open for further increases due to the strength of the US economy. The lifting process began in March 2022.

The dollar rose to its highest level in four weeks against a basket of other currencies. Crude oil futures were also under pressure due to the increase in US crude and gasoline inventories last week after refineries undergoing seasonal maintenance resumed operating their units more slowly than expected to avoid increasing gasoline stocks.

In Europe, inflation in the euro zone in October reached the lowest level in two years, falling to 2.9 percent from 4.3 percent in September, according to a preliminary reading of the European Union Statistics Office (Eurostat), which led to expectations that the European Central Bank would not raise interest rates soon. The Bank of England will meet tomorrow, Thursday.

In China, the world’s largest oil importer, a survey showed that factory activity unexpectedly contracted in October, reinforcing the pessimistic official figures issued the previous day.