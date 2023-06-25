AFPi

06/24/2023 – 5:46 pm

A group of indigenous Waorani women warns, with a war song, that they will prevent environmentalists from entering a strategic oil block located in the Ecuadorian Amazon, whose production could be suspended by a referendum scheduled for August.

The song is sung by seven women from a community that supports oil activity in the region. Block 43 groups together the Ishpingo, Tambococha and Tiputini (ITT) fields and has been the center of contention since the Constitutional Court approved, in May, a request made ten years ago by the environmental group Yasunidos, in which a popular consultation is requested. to define whether crude oil should be left underground indefinitely.

The women make a “request to the authorities for consultation to be carried out, but with the owners” of the land – such as the Waorani – and not with anyone “even from the territory”.

Surrounded by lush vegetation, the site is home to one of ITT’s 12 well platforms, which currently contribute 57,000 barrels/day (bd) to Ecuador’s total production of 464,000 bd between January and April.

The country’s Constitution recognizes that indigenous peoples “have collective ownership of the land, as an ancestral form of territorial organization”, but maintains the State’s power over the subsoil.

– Exaggerated extractivism –

The ITT is inside the protected Yasuní National Park, part of one of the most diverse biosphere reserves in the world, with 2,000 species of trees, 610 birds, 204 mammals, 150 amphibians, 121 reptiles and 100,000 arthropods, according to the University of Quito.

The Kawymeno community, about four hours from Ishpingo by canoe hike, is the only Waorani community in the block area – located in the extreme east of Orellana province (border with Peru).

Kawymeno, with 400 inhabitants, as well as some Kichwa communities located in the area of ​​influence of the ITT, declared themselves defenders of the oil activity, which makes up for the absence of the State by delivering works.

“If there weren’t the oil industry, we wouldn’t have education, health, family well-being,” said Panenky Huabe, president of the village, some of whose inhabitants work in the sector.

To protect the Amazon rainforest, Yasunidos and other indigenous sectors are promoting the popular consultation, which will take place across the country on August 20th, along with early general elections. The government opposes the consultation.

Together with Sweden’s Greta Thunberg, Ecuadorian activist Helena Gualinga, from the Amazonian Sarayaku people, said on Thursday in Paris that the consultation “is an extremely important precedent, which can be replicated throughout the world, and should be a sign of hope , that people can decide which direction they want to go” in relation to environmental care.

– Oil for all –

In Yasuní, with 1 million hectares, which is also home to two tribes in voluntary isolation, there are other oil fields, in operation since before the ITT.

“We see how extractivism abuses Yasuní in general for many years, since the 1970s, when exploitation began. Basically, block 43 is the only one with a part of the forest that needs to be saved with the consultation,” Yasunidos lawyer and spokesman Pedro Bermeo told AFP.

The referendum divides the Waorani warrior nationality, with 4,800 members and owners of around 800,000 hectares of forest in the provinces of Orellana, Pastaza and Napo.

In 2019, the Waorani of Pastaza obtained a historic court decision, which prevents oil companies from entering 180,000 hectares that remain untouched in their territory.

To exploit the block, the state-owned Petroecuador is authorized to intervene in about 300 hectares of the Yasuní million, having used 80 of them. It has already generated US$ 4.2 billion (about R$ 20 billion) for the State and its reserves are estimated at 282 million of a total of 1.2 billion barrels.

If 'yes' wins the consultation on keeping ITT's crude oil indefinitely underground, the loss will be US$ 16.5 billion over 20 years in projected revenue, abandonment of fields, investments made and unemployment, pointed out the manager of Petroecuador, Ramón Correa.
























