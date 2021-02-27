Oil industry Shell linked management fees to emissions targets, Chevron promises no lobbying against emissions targets – thus investor pressure forces fossil companies to change

At least 140 climate-related initiatives were discussed at the general meetings of American listed companies last year.

Oil companies and other high-emission companies are increasingly having to respond to investors ’demands to take better account of climate change and the risks it poses in business.

This spring, there will be a lot of interest in the annual meeting of the oil company Exxon, where a number of investors will drive personnel exchanges to the company’s board. The goal is for the new board members to help the company invent new business for the future.

Exxon is not the only oil company under pressure from investors.

At last summer’s AGM, a majority of Chevron’s owners backed an initiative that requires the company to promise that its lobbying is in line with the Paris Climate Agreement. In the past, for example, the French Total has made a similar commitment. Since then, the company has left its membership in some industry interest groups.

In 2018, Shell tended to link management performance bonuses to climate targets due to investor pressure.

Similar requirements are now being imposed on companies in other industries. Ceres, an organization promoting financial sustainability has calculatedthat the general meetings of U.S. listed companies last spring discussed at least 140 climate initiatives taken by owners.

Most initiatives did not receive the support of a majority of shareholders. At the same time, a significant proportion of the initiatives – as many as 40% – were withdrawn before the vote because the company’s management and the owner who took the initiative reached an agreement on the required actions.

Change requirements are the result of large investors beginning to map out the climate risks of their investments extensively.

In 2017, large investors formed the Climate Action 100+ consortium. It now includes 540 asset managers and other large investors with more than € 40,000 billion in investment assets under management.

Instead of investors simply giving up their holdings in high-emission companies, they seek to influence the direction of the companies.

The aim of the Climate Action 100+ consortium is to influence the world’s largest and most emitting companies so that their business is in line with the 1.5 degree target set in the Paris Climate Agreement. Of these more than 160 target companies, more than 40 percent have now set a long-term carbon neutrality target.

One of the main successes of last year, the consortium, is that many oil companies, such as BP, Total, Repsol and Shell, set a long-term carbon neutrality target.